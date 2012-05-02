TORONTO May 2 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it won't challenge a proposal by BCE Inc and Rogers Communication Inc to acquire a majority stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for C$1.32 billion ($1.33 billion).

The two media companies agreed in December to acquire a 75 percent stake in the owner of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs and other sports teams from Ontario Teachers Pension Plan. ($1 = $0.9890 Canadian) (Reporting By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Frank McGurty)