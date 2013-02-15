(Changes day in first sentence to Friday from Monday)

HONG KONG Feb 15 Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust disclosed details on Friday of an up to $1.3 billion initial public offering, the largest ever for a real estate investment trust in Singapore, hoping to lure investors with high-yielding securities.

The trust is offering about 1.73 million units in a range of S$0.88-0.93 each, putting the total deal at up to S$1.61 billion ($1.3 billion), according to a prospectus of the IPO.

The REIT owns office and retail developments in China and Festival Walk, an upmarket shopping center in Hong Kong's Kowloon area. It is controlled by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, which is owned by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were hired to manage the offering.