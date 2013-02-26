SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Feb 26 A real estate investment trust backed by Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd has priced its Singapore IPO at S$0.93 each, the top of the indicative range, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The IPO would raise about $1.3 billion, in the city-state's biggest REIT offering.

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, with retail developments in mainland China and in Festival Walk, an up-market shopping center in Hong Kong's Kowloon district, had offered units in the trust in S$0.88 to S$0.93 range.

The source was not authorised to speak to media ahead of the official pricing announcement.

