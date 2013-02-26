BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Feb 26 A real estate investment trust backed by Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd has priced its Singapore IPO at S$0.93 each, the top of the indicative range, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The IPO would raise about $1.3 billion, in the city-state's biggest REIT offering.
Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, with retail developments in mainland China and in Festival Walk, an up-market shopping center in Hong Kong's Kowloon district, had offered units in the trust in S$0.88 to S$0.93 range.
The source was not authorised to speak to media ahead of the official pricing announcement.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.