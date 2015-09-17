Sept 17 Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc said on
Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast
track status to its Ebola drug ZMapp.
The FDA grants the status to drugs intended to treat serious
conditions that have few or no treatment options and expedites
the review of such drugs.
ZMapp, which also has an orphan drug status from the
regulator, was first tested on humans during the Ebola virus
outbreak in West Africa in 2014, but was not subjected to
controlled trial to determine its potential.
The drug was given on an emergency basis initially to sick
health workers evacuated from the region.
The Ebola epidemic is the largest in history, affecting
multiple countries in West Africa, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases were reported in Liberia, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, and
has killed over 11,000 people since 2013.
Mapp Biopharma is based in San-Diego, California.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)