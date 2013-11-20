Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 MapR, which sells software for analyzing big data, named Dan Alter as its first chief financial officer as it prepares for a possible initial public offering.
Alter helped to take Ikanos Communications Inc and Silicon Image Inc public as CFO.
John Schroeder, co-founder and chief executive of MapR, said the company - whose customers include Cisco Systems Inc and comScore Inc - would consider an IPO.
"We are preparing the company for that," he told Reuters. "That's something we would entertain over the next couple of years."
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)