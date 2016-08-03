(Adds earnings comparison, stock movement)

HOUSTON Aug 3 Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly loss shrank, beating Wall Street's expectations, as international oil production helped offset declines in U.S. output.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $170 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $386 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 23 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production rose in the company's international division thanks to ramp-ups in the United Kingdom and Equatorial Guinea. Still, overall production fell 1 percent to 384,000 barrels of oil equivalent per say due to slumps in North American output.

Shares of Marathon fell about 1 percent to $13.30 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.