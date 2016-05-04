HOUSTON May 4 Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter loss widened due to low crude prices .

The company posted a net loss of $407 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $276 million, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell 14 percent to 388,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

