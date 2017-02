NEW YORK Nov 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said Wednesday it sees the sweet/sour crude spread widening as light product demand grows.

Addressing analysts at its first annual investor day as a separate downstream company, Marathon said it calculates the spread using the 55 percent of LLS to Mars and 45 percent Maya to Mars.

Marathon said it expects the spread will widen as the spread between the resid and diesel prices grow.