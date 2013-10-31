* Exports nearly doubled from first quarter

* Utica condensate shipments growing sharply

* Company considering new condensate pipeline in Ohio

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Oct 31 U.S. independent refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp has nearly doubled its refined products exports so far this year and aims to go higher, executives told analysts on Thursday.

The company, with two huge refineries in Texas and Louisiana, exported 245,000 barrels per day in the third quarter - most of that diesel fuel - up from 130,000 bpd in the first quarter and 190,000 bpd in the second.

"Every quarter the guys tell me we're at capacity, and we find ways to get more out of the plants and over the docks, so we will continue to do that," Chief Executive Gary Heminger said during Marathon's third-quarter earnings conference call.

The sharp growth increasingly includes output from the company's 451,000 bpd Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, which Marathon acquired from BP Plc in February in a $2.4 billion deal. BP did not export products from the plant.

Marathon was already increasing exports from its 522,000 bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, which will further ramp up gasoline exports late this year and early next year when a dedicated tank for that purpose at the site is ready.

The key to growth has been reducing bottlenecks at the docks by improving ship staging and adding tankage, he said. The company is studying how to better utilize the Galveston Bay plant's dock to enable more exports as well.

Richard Bedell, senior vice president of refining, said the two plants are similar in that they're large, complex, and have logistical options both to receive burgeoning U.S. crude output and other crudes and to export products.

Asked about his thoughts on possibly exporting U.S. crude as the output from prolific shale and tight oil fields like the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in Texas and North Dakota's Bakken keeps growing, Heminger said it was a wait and see situation. U.S. law prohibits exporting domestic crude.

"We're really exporting crude today, it just happens to look like a refined product," Heminger said. "That is the mechanism to export crude today."

Other U.S. Gulf Coast refiners - such as Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66 - also are increasing exports, as high demand in Latin America, South America and Europe lets them run plants at full tilt despite weaker U.S. demand.

"We have no shortage in opportunities to export both distillate and gasoline," said Mike Palmer, Marathon's senior vice president of supply, distribution and planning.

UTICA GROWTH

Executives also said condensate shipments via truck from Ohio's Utica shale play to Marathon's 78,000 bpd refinery in Canton, Ohio, have sharply increased to 10,000 bpd from 3,000 bpd earlier this year.

In addition, the company's 233,000 bpd Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery just received its first barge shipment of Utica condensate as Marathon tested its infrastructure to make such shipments, executives said.

Marathon is building condensate splitters at Canton and Catlettsburg - to start up in late 2014 and mid-2015, respectively - to process that growing condensate output.

Expectations of that growth have prompted the company to look into building a 50-mile pipeline from Carroll and Harrison counties to the Canton refinery. Once there, output can move via pipeline to the company's Wellsville asphalt terminal and load onto barges to go to Catlettsburg.

The company is working to get right-of-way as part of the initial engineering, Heminger told Reuters in a post-call interview.

"Everything today is trucked, and trucking is very expensive" Heminger said. "Once you can aggregate enough volume, you can justify a pipeline, and that cuts transportation costs for everybody."

Liquid condensates are very light hydrocarbons that can be sold as crude oil, as a diluent to blend into heavy crude, or processed in a condensate splitter and sold.