May 2 Marathon Oil Co posted a drop in first-quarter earnings from the fourth quarter as oil and gas output slipped and its costs rose.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $417 million, or 59 cents per share, from fourth-quarter net income of $549 million, or 78 cents per diluted share.

The company did not provide a comparison with the year-ago quarter. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by John Picinich)