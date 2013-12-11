(Adds CEO quotes, details on rig increase)

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON Dec 11 Marathon Oil Corp will increase the number of rigs running in its oil-producing fields in Texas and North Dakota next year and will try to sell its assets in Norway and the United Kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Lee Tillman said.

The plans, which include an increase of the share buyback plan to up to $2.5 billion, are aimed at lifting Marathon's stock price and returns, Tillman said ahead of the company's analysts meeting on Wednesday.

Marathon's proven ability to increase output from its Bakken acreage in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas and the Woodford shale in Oklahoma "justifies bringing in more rig activity to drive those resources to profitable volumes," Tillman said.

The company plans to operate 28 rigs in 2014 in the targeted regions, up from 22 this year.

Tillman added that Marathon expected capital expenditures of $5.9 billion in 2014, up from $5.2 billion in 2013.

"We are self-funding our growth; that is our model," said Tillman, noting that capital spending would be funded by the company's operating cash flows and proceeds from asset sales. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa Von Ahn)