* 2014 capex $5.9 bln vs $5.2 bln this year
* Output seen up 4 percent next year
* Shares edge higher
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Dec 11 Marathon Oil Corp will
increase the number of rigs running in its oil-producing fields
in Texas and North Dakota next year and try to sell assets in
Norway and the United Kingdom, Chief Executive Lee Tillman said
in an interview.
Marathon's proven ability to increase output from its Bakken
acreage in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas
and the Woodford shale in Oklahoma "justifies bringing in more
rig activity to drive those resources to profitable volumes,"
Tillman told Reuters ahead of an analysts meeting.
The company plans to operate 28 rigs in 2014 in the targeted
regions, up from 22 this year. Oil and gas output from the
Woodford, Bakken and Eagle properties are forecast to rise 30
percent next year, as total company output rises 4 percent.
Wall Street is looking to Tillman, a former engineering
executive at Exxon Mobil Corp who took the CEO spot at
Marathon in August, to reshape the company's strategy after
lackluster production growth and share underperformance.
A number of U.S. exploration and production companies
including Hess Corp have been shedding international
properties and spending more to drill in North American shale
fields, which can offer higher returns and lower risk.
Marathon's plans, which include increasing its share buyback
to up to $2.5 billion, are aimed at lifting its stock price and
returns, Tillman said.
Shares of Houston-based Marathon, which have risen 18
percent this year but underperformed a 24 percent gain in the
SIG Exploration and Production index, rose slightly on
the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday.
SHALE PLAYS "ROBUST"
"Essentially the strategy involves further shrinking its
mature, declining, high-tax international portfolio in order to
accelerate growth in its higher-return, lower-tax U.S. liquids
resource plays," making it easier to grow production, analysts
at CapitalOne Southcoast wrote in a note to clients.
At the analyst meeting in New York on Wednesday, Goldman
Sachs analyst Arjun Murti questioned the company's strategy to
boost production at a time when the United States is producing
the most crude in more than 20 years and some fear a supply
glut.
Tillman responded by saying the company's well economics for
U.S. shale plays were "very robust" across a wide range of
prices and the U.S. refining complex has demonstrated great
flexibility in handling increased supplies of light sweet crude
produced from shale.
On Wednesday, Marathon forecast capital expenditures of $5.9
billion in 2014, up from $5.2 billion in 2013. More than half of
that is earmarked for development of the company's North
American properties, it said.
"We are self-funding our growth. That is our model," said
Tillman, noting that capital spending would come from operating
cash flows and proceeds from asset sales.
Marathon plans to sell its Brae complex and the Foinaven
field in the United Kingdom as well as its Alvheim project in
the North Sea, all of which are mature fields in decline.
Shares of Marathon rose 11 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $36.20
in afternoon NYSE trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Additional reporting by
Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa Von
Ahn)