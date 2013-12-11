* 2014 capex $5.9 bln vs $5.2 bln this year

* Output seen up 4 percent next year

* Shares edge higher (Adds share price, details on asset sale)

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Dec 11 Marathon Oil Corp will increase the number of rigs running in its oil-producing fields in Texas and North Dakota next year and try to sell assets in Norway and the United Kingdom, Chief Executive Lee Tillman said in an interview.

Marathon's proven ability to increase output from its Bakken acreage in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas and the Woodford shale in Oklahoma "justifies bringing in more rig activity to drive those resources to profitable volumes," Tillman told Reuters ahead of an analysts meeting.

The company plans to operate 28 rigs in 2014 in the targeted regions, up from 22 this year. Oil and gas output from the Woodford, Bakken and Eagle properties are forecast to rise 30 percent next year, as total company output rises 4 percent.

Wall Street is looking to Tillman, a former engineering executive at Exxon Mobil Corp who took the CEO spot at Marathon in August, to reshape the company's strategy after lackluster production growth and share underperformance.

A number of U.S. exploration and production companies including Hess Corp have been shedding international properties and spending more to drill in North American shale fields, which can offer higher returns and lower risk.

Marathon's plans, which include increasing its share buyback to up to $2.5 billion, are aimed at lifting its stock price and returns, Tillman said.

Shares of Houston-based Marathon, which have risen 18 percent this year but underperformed a 24 percent gain in the SIG Exploration and Production index, rose slightly on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday.

SHALE PLAYS "ROBUST"

"Essentially the strategy involves further shrinking its mature, declining, high-tax international portfolio in order to accelerate growth in its higher-return, lower-tax U.S. liquids resource plays," making it easier to grow production, analysts at CapitalOne Southcoast wrote in a note to clients.

At the analyst meeting in New York on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Arjun Murti questioned the company's strategy to boost production at a time when the United States is producing the most crude in more than 20 years and some fear a supply glut.

Tillman responded by saying the company's well economics for U.S. shale plays were "very robust" across a wide range of prices and the U.S. refining complex has demonstrated great flexibility in handling increased supplies of light sweet crude produced from shale.

On Wednesday, Marathon forecast capital expenditures of $5.9 billion in 2014, up from $5.2 billion in 2013. More than half of that is earmarked for development of the company's North American properties, it said.

"We are self-funding our growth. That is our model," said Tillman, noting that capital spending would come from operating cash flows and proceeds from asset sales.

Marathon plans to sell its Brae complex and the Foinaven field in the United Kingdom as well as its Alvheim project in the North Sea, all of which are mature fields in decline.

Shares of Marathon rose 11 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $36.20 in afternoon NYSE trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa Von Ahn)