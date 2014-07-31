HOUSTON, July 31 Murky private rulings from the U.S. Commerce Department to a pair of companies allowing exports of a very light form of domestic oil with minimal processing confused many in the market over exactly what can be exported, Marathon Petroleum Corp Chief Executive Gary Heminger said on Thursday.

Commerce has since put on hold similar requests from other companies, so the agency can step back and craft more transparent guidance about what can and cannot be exported without violating the decades-old U.S. crude export ban.

"They've recognized that this thing was much, much bigger than the little decision that they made. They didn't recognize all the ramifications," Heminger told Reuters in an interview after the company's quarterly earnings call.

Marathon said its second-quarter profits surged 44 percent on stronger U.S. Gulf Coast refining margins and use of logistics to capture better pricing in various markets.

Commerce has not clearly defined what constitutes that super-light form of oil known as condensate that is prevalent in much of the booming U.S. output. That lack of clarity begs the question of whether any type of U.S. crude could be exported with minimal processing that removes natural gas liquids, but falls short of making motor fuels.

"Let's hang on to the crude, refine the product and ship that to global markets," Heminger said.

He said he remains neutral on lifting the U.S. crude export ban unless any such move addresses restrictions on shipping oil between U.S. ports and renewable fuels requirements as well.

The lightness of oil is largely determined by an API gravity specification, a measure of how light or heavy crude is compared to water. Different companies consider condensate as low as 45 API - about five points above regular West Texas Intermediate crude - while others peg it at 50 or higher.

Marathon, which is not among companies individually seeking further clarity from Commerce, considers condensate's API gravity to be 60 or higher, Heminger said. That's what Marathon sees in Ohio's Utica shale, where the company aims to build a condensate-only pipeline.

Commerce has not disclosed a cutoff for what API gravity crude must be in order to be exportable if minimally processed. That leaves the industry wondering if any such lightly processed crude would be exportable, condensate or not, he said.

"It is way overblown by the marketplace because they don't know," Heminger said.

Marathon, like other refiners with big plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a major gasoline and diesel exporter. Ability to export has given refiners incentive to run their plants full-out, while the crude export ban means producers face depressed domestic oil prices compared to those traded globally. (Reporting By Kristen Hays in Houston; additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)