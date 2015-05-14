(Adds Marathon comment, details on agreement)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON May 14 Striking workers at Marathon
Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery are
scheduled to vote on Monday on a new contract proposal hammered
out by a federal mediator, company and union officials said on
Thursday.
Ratification of the contract proposal by 1,100 striking
workers at the 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Texas
City, Texas, would be a key step in ending a strike that
stretched into its 104th day on Thursday.
After adoption, the two sides would then have to reach terms
for returning striking workers to their jobs in the refinery,
which has been kept in operation since Feb. 1 by temporary
replacements. The return-to-work process can take 30 days to
complete.
The new contract proposal comes after representatives of
U.S. National Labor Relations Board told labor and management
that they had found merit to charges brought by the local union
over Marathon's actions in contract negotiations and during the
strike, said Larry Burchfield, vice president of United
Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-1, on Thursday.
The new proposal includes the national pattern agreement on
wages and benefits made in March by negotiators from the USW
international union and U.S. refinery owners. That four-year
agreement provides a 2.5 percent pay increase in the first year,
3 percent in the second and third years and a 3.5 percent
increase in the fourth year.
None of the striking members of Local 13-1, which represents
the Galveston Bay Refinery's hourly workers, have crossed the
picket line since the work stoppage began on Feb. 1.
"We think this is a result of the board charges we were
successful in showing had merit," Burchfield said.
A Marathon representative confirmed the proposal made by the
mediator would be voted on the striking employees on Monday.
"We are hopeful they will ratify the agreement so we may end
the work stoppage that began over three months ago and negotiate
a return-to-work agreement, said Marathon spokesman Jamal
Kheiry.
Burchfield said the 42-page proposal had some changes from a
"last, best and final" offer made by the company and rejected by
the local in April.
The agreement proposed in April could have cost up to 150
employees their jobs, union officials said at the time and would
have made significant changes in safety policies adopted by
previous owner BP Plc after a deadly 2005 explosion
killed 15 workers and injured 180 others.
