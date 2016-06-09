Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
WASHINGTON, June 9 A subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp will spend about $334.6 million on pollution abatement at refineries in five states and pay a $326,500 civil penalty, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The agencies said Ohio-based subsidiary Marathon Petroleum Co will spend $319 million to install state-of-the-art Flare Gas Recovery Systems and $15.55 million on projects to reduce air pollution at three facilities.
They said the settlement was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit and amends a 2012 consent decree involving the company's flares. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, Feb 2 Citigroup said investment banks will remain the main players in hedging energy products even though oil majors are carving out a role in the sector as some banks cut their exposure.
BOGOTA, Feb 2 Colombia's second-biggest rebel group, the ELN, freed a politician it held captive for almost 10 months on Thursday, meeting a government requirement for delayed peace talks with the group to begin.