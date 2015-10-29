Oct 29 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's quarterly profit rose more than 40 percent, helped by strong demand for refined products and low crude costs.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $948 million, or $1.76 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $672 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Marathon said the latest quarter included a $144 million pre-tax impairment charge related to the cancellation of a proposed upgrade to its Garyville Louisiana refinery. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)