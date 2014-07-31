July 31 Marathon Petroleum Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent, helped by higher crude refining margins on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The refiner's net profit rose to $855 million, or $2.95 per share in the quarter ended June 30, from $593 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

The third-largest standalone U.S. refining company said revenue rose 4.5 percent to $26.84 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)