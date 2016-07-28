BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by lower refining and marketing margins.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $801 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $826 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, profit was flat at $1.51. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.