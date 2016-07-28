July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by lower refining and marketing margins.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $801 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $826 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, profit was flat at $1.51. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)