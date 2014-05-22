May 22 Marathon Petroleum Corp is poised
to expand its growing Midwest and Gulf Coast fuel trading
operation to the East Coast with Thursday's deal to buy Hess
Corp's retail network and transport contracts.
The purchase will give Marathon control of Hess's gasoline
stations and access to pipelines, including the capacity to ship
approximately 40,000 barrels per day on the sought-after
Colonial Pipeline from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast,
according to the companies. The $2.9 billion deal is expected to
close late in the third quarter.
Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said the deal will
"further leverage" the company's refining and logistics assets,
"providing an outlet for an incremental 200,000 (barrels per
day) of assured sales from our refining system."
That likely means opening up new trading opportunities.
Marathon's nearest refinery is nearly 500 miles east of New York
City in Canton, Ohio, with few major pipelines in between.
Shipping fuel north from its Texas and Louisiana plants should
offer new opportunities for enterprising traders.
"Marathon is not seen as a big, active, trader, so it will
be interesting to see if that changes," said Robert Campbell, a
New York-based analyst at consulting company, Energy Aspects.
The purchase would allow Marathon to complement its diesel
export business, bringing gasoline into New York Harbor as it
sends distillate to Europe, he said.
Marathon has shipped about 3.3 million barrels of distillate
fuels out of the country in the past 12 months, sending
shipments to destinations including Mexico, Panama, El Salvador,
the Netherlands, and the Philippines, according to data compiled
by Reuters. Marathon's exports trail those of integrated global
oil companies like Shell and BP, and merchant traders like Vitol
and Trafigura.
"Marathon will probably look at bringing blended product
from the Bahamas into Florida and also move product out of the
Midwest into Pennsylvania and PADD 1," Campbell said.
A massive oil storage facility in the Bahamas may offer the
chance for traders to use lower-cost ships to transport fuels to
the East Coast from the Gulf Coast, where Marathon operates two
major refineries. Shippers may use lower-cost foreign ships to
transport oil through the Bahamas, bypassing regulations that
require special ships for use between U.S. ports.
The deal will not include the nearly 40 million barrels
worth of petroleum product storage terminals up and down the
Eastern seaboard that Hess sold last year to Buckeye Partners LP
for $850 million.
It is not clear how the lack of company-owned storage
terminals may affect Marathon's trading plans, although many
owners - including Buckeye - typically lease out their tanks
since they don't own their own retail outlets.
Marathon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
EAST COAST OPPORTUNITIES
The purchase of Hess's network will unite the fourth and
fifth largest U.S. gasoline retailers, making it the largest
company-owned and -operated chain in the nation by revenue.
With a major position on the East Coast, Marathon could also
become an important player in the New York Harbor market, where
benchmark U.S. gasoline and diesel prices are set.
Marathon doesn't trade "much" now, but that's likely to pick
up when they take over retail outlets, said an East Coast-based
products broker.
Hess has long been a major importer of gasoline and other
fuels into the East Coast until a year ago, when it scaled back
by about 75 percent on a monthly basis, according to data from
the Energy Information Administration.
In 2012 it imported 19.8 million barrels of products to the
region; by contrast Marathon imported just 84,000 barrels.
But Marathon has become a growing force in both Midwest and
Gulf Coast markets since spinning off from oil producer Marathon
Oil Corp in 2011. Marathon purchased the
475,000-barrel-a-day Texas City refinery from BP Plc in 2012,
along with four marketing terminals and contracts to supply
1,200 retail sites in the U.S. Southeast.
This year Marathon increased its stake in the 1,830-mile
Explorer Pipeline to 25 percent. Explorer transports diesel,
fuel oil and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest.
It also boasts 64 company-owned and -operated light product
terminals, two part-owned and non-operated and 60 third-party
light product terminals across the Midwest and Southeast, plus
200 owned or leased barges that mainly transit the Ohio River,
according to its website. It also owns 170 transport trucks and
2,165 owned or leased railcars. Last year it also sold 74,000
bpd of ethanol blended into gasoline, it says.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons in New
York Editing by Jonathan Leff and Andrea Ricci)