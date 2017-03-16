(Adds media packaging code)
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc said on
Thursday that it would buy the rights to Marathon
Pharmaceuticals Llc's controversial Duchenne muscular dystrophy
drug, Emflaza, for $140 million upfront.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved
the steroid for the devastating muscle-wasting disease that
mainly affects young boys. The drug has been available outside
the United States for decades.
Northbrook, Illinois-based Marathon has come under fire
after saying the drug would carry a list price of $89,000 per
year.
PTC said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter.
