NEW YORK Nov 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp said Wednesday it had plans to expand a 270,000 barrel per day crude unit at its recently-expanded Garyville, Louisiana refinery by 20,000 bpd.

Speaking at the company's first investor day after splitting with Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), Marathon Petroleum said it would also increase production of ultra-low sulfur diesel at the refinery by 25,000 bpd by 2014 as export interest of the clean fuel grows.

The company said it is on schedule and budget with the project to upgrade its Detroit refinery which will allow it to increase the amount of heavy crude processed and cut feedstock costs. The revamped refinery is due back online in the third quarter of 2012.

In Catlettsburg, the company said it will add the ability to recover and reprocess cat cracker feed.