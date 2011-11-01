NEW YORK, Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) said on Tuesday it is eyeing U.S. refineries up for sale.

Marathon reiterated in its third-quarter earnings call that it would continue to look at all refinery assets that would fit its existing operations.

The company, which will reduce throughput at its refineries to 1.2 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, from 1.37 million bpd in the previous quarter, said diesel exports continued to rise in the third quarter despite the debt crisis in Europe.

Refinery upsets in Latin America supported demand despite problems in Europe that grew in the last quarter, weighing on consumption, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger said.

"Global distillate demand continues to increase," Heminger said.

Marathon also plans to be the "customer of choice" for crude from the unconventional Utica shale play in Ohio. The company plans to process Utica shale crude at its 78,000-bpd Canton, Ohio and 212,000-bpd Catlettsburg, Louisiana refineries, backing out Light Louisiana Sweet crude. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)