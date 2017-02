Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said on Tuesday it is eyeing to process Utica shale oil at its 78,000 barrels-per-day Canton, Ohio refinery.

Marathon said in its third-quarter earnings call that it has installed a truck rack to start receiving up to 1,000 barrels of crude from the Utica shale.

The company plans to build a permanent truck rack to receive up to 12,000 bpd by early 2012.

Marathon is also exporting up to 73,000 bpd of products from its 464,000 bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, up by 3,000 bpd from the second quarter. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)