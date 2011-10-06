(Follows alerts)
Oct 6 Canadian miner Marathon Gold Corp
said it found a new zone of high-grade mineralization at its
Leprechaun Gold deposit in Central Newfoundland, sending the
company's shares up as much as 22 percent on Thursday morning.
The deposit is situated at the south-western end of the
Valentine Lake project, a joint venture between Marathon and
peer Mountain Lake Resources Inc .
Marathon Gold said it has drilled up to 23,372 meters of the
25,000 meters planned for 2011, and expects to finish the rest
in October.
Shares of the Toronto-based company were trading up 24 cents
at C$1.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)