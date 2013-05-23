BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
May 23 Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that negotiations to sell a portion of its 20 percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada had ended without a deal.
An agreement with the prospective purchaser was not reached and the company is not engaged in any other discussions to sell the assets, Marathon said.
The company disclosed the negotiations in October.
Marathon, which has spun off its refining business, said it still expects to raise up to $3 billion from asset sales over the three years through 2013. So far it has raised about $1.3 billion.
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.