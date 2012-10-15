BRIEF-Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp files registration statement for initial public offering
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering
HOUSTON Oct 15 Marathon Oil Corp is selling nearly 100,000 acres of undeveloped oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, an area that the U.S. oil and gas company views as a major source of production growth.
Marathon is selling about 97,000 acres in Wilson, Karnes and Bee Counties, according to a marketing brochure from its adviser on the sale. The company has 325,000 acres in the Eagle Ford.
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: