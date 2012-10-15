HOUSTON Oct 15 Marathon Oil Corp is selling nearly 100,000 acres of undeveloped oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, an area that the U.S. oil and gas company views as a major source of production growth.

Marathon is selling about 97,000 acres in Wilson, Karnes and Bee Counties, according to a marketing brochure from its adviser on the sale. The company has 325,000 acres in the Eagle Ford.