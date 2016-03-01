(Adds Thomson Reuters data, quotes throughout, changes slug
from MARATHONOIL-MARATHONOIL/EQUITY)
By Lauren Hirsch and Terry Wade
HOUSTON, March 1 Energy companies are dominating
this year's U.S. corporate share sales, raising $7.5 billion so
far this year, with Marathon Oil Corp the latest to tap
the market to bolster balance sheets to weather the volatile
price of oil.
Share sales by oil and gas companies accounted for one third
of the overall equity raised so far by U.S. corporates, a year
to date record, with Marathon in an upsized offering of 145
million shares priced at $7.65 late on Monday.
On Tuesday, Marathon shares fell as low as $7.56 before
rebounding in afternoon trading to $8.00, paring losses to 2.6
percent.
While scores of highly-leveraged oil and gas companies are
struggling to tap funding, those firms with stronger balance
sheets are winning over investors.
"Several oil and gas companies still need equity capital,
and only the strongest will actually raise that capital through
block trades," said Michael Cippoletti, Managing Director and
Head of US Equity Capital Markets at BMO Capital Markets Corp.
Issuers in recent weeks have included Pioneer Natural
Resources Co, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp and Hess Corp
.
The money raised is being used to safeguard credit ratings
and position companies to potentially acquire weaker rivals.
Such acquisitions are expected to take off when the price of oil
bottoms out.
Ability to raise funds depends on each company's acreage and
finances.
"Two key elements include the best relative ability to drill
economically at current strip pricing, and balance sheet
strength," he added.
John Hess, chief executive of Hess, which sold equity on
Feb. 4, said last week the sale was a proactive move during an
oil price downturn and rocky debt markets.
Crude oil prices have slumped some 70 percent since
mid 2014.
(Reporting By Lauren Hirsch and Terry Wade; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)