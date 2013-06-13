June 13 Marathon Oil Corp has tapped an
Exxon Mobil Corp executive to become its next CEO when
Clarence Cazalot retires at the end of the year.
Lee Tillman, Exxon Mobil's vice president of engineering,
will take the top post at the energy exploration company in
January 2014, Marathon Oil said on Thursday.
Tillman's experience in some of the world's most complex
energy fields, including Norway, Scotland and Indonesia, will
help Marathon Oil as it works to expand its operations in
Canada's oil sands, America's shale fields, and in Iraq and
Angola.
Tillman, 51, has worked at Exxon Mobil since 1989 after
earning a Ph.D. at Auburn University. A chemical engineer by
training, he is a car enthusiast and once said in an interview
that as a child, he dreamed of racing Formula 1 cars.
Tillman will join Marathon Oil on Aug. 1 as president and
Cazalot, 62, will stay on as executive chairman through the end
of the year.
It was not immediately clear if Tillman will remain at Exxon
Mobil through August. Exxon Mobil declined to comment.
Dennis Reilley, Marathon Oil's current lead director, will
be nominated to become non-executive chairman once Cazalot
retires, the company said.
In 2011, Houston-based Marathon Oil spun off its refining
unit into Marathon Petroleum.
Shares of Marathon Oil rose 1.5 percent to $33.90 in morning
trading.