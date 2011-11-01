Nov 1 Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), a U.S. oil
and gas company that split off its refining business in June,
reported a drop in third-quarter profit on higher taxes and
lower production.
Marathon's profit in the quarter was $405 million, or 57
cents per share, compared with $696 million, or 98 cents per
share in the same period a year earlier, the company said on
Tuesday.
Oil and natural gas production was 343,000 barrels oil
equivalent (boe) per day, down 15 percent from a year ago when
Libyan output was available.
Shares of Marathon fell to $24.75 in premarket trading,
down from Monday's New York Stock Exchange close of $26.03.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)