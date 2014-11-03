(Adds oil price, plans for asset sale proceeds)
Nov 3 U.S. oil producer Marathon Oil Corp
on Monday said quarterly profit fell 24 percent, as a
slide in the price of crude offset higher oil and natural gas
production from shale wells.
Crude oil prices have tumbled 25 percent since June, hit by
weakening global demand and growing supplies. On Monday, crude
traded in New York fell to its lowest level in more than
two years.
In the third quarter, Marathon said the average price it
received for its North American crude oil and condensate fell 11
percent to $89.65 per barrel. Average prices for the barrels it
produced overseas also tumbled.
Marathon has been selling international assets to focus on
drilling more profitable wells in the Bakken Shale in North
Dakota and the Eagle Ford formation in Texas that also deliver
faster production growth.
The Houston company closed the sale of its Norway business
in October for $2.1 billion and said its top priority for the
funds will be "organic reinvestment in our deep and growing U.S.
unconventional portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Lee Tillman
said in a statement.
Profit in the third quarter was $431 million, or 64 cents
per share, compared with $569 million, or 80 cents per share, in
the same period a year earlier.
Total company sales volume from continuing operations,
excluding Libya, averaged 411,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, up more than 7 percent from a year ago as output from the
Eagle and Bakken grew.
