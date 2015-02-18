BRIEF-CBAK Energy, unit enter into termination agreement with Shenzhen Bak
* CBAK Energy Technology - on March 21, CBAK co, unit entered into termination agreement with company's former subsidiary, Shenzhen Bak Battery Co
Feb 18 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday cut its 2015 budget by another 20 percent to $3.5 billion and said its fourth-quarter profit rose, boosted by a gain related to the sale of oil and gas properties in Angola and Norway.
Profit in the quarter was $926 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $375 million, or 54 cents in the year-ago period.
Marathon, which previously said it was slashing 2015 spending about 20 percent in December, said it would make a second budget cut of another 20 percent.
The company said its output, excluding Libya, would rise 5-7 percent this year. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
