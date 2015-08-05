BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 U.S. oil and gas company Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as the slump in crude prices hurt results.
Net loss in the second quarter was $386 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $360 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Total production from continuing operations, excluding volumes from Libya, averaged 407,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) up 6 percent from the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017