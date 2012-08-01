Aug 1 Marathon Oil Corp said quarterly profit fell, hurt by a drop in crude oil and natural gas prices.

The Houston oil and gas company on Wednesday reported a profit of $393 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $996 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas output in the quarter was 363,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 341,000 a year ago. (Reporting By Anna Driver, editing by John Wallace)