UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Aug 1 Marathon Oil Corp said its quarterly profit fell, hurt by a drop in crude oil and natural gas liquids prices.
Worries about a slowdown in the global economy and easing tensions in the Middle East pressured crude oil prices last quarter, while vast supplies of natural gas liquids have pressured those prices.
The Houston oil and gas company on Wednesday reported a profit of $393 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $996 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Marathon had a profit of 59 cents per share, exactly matching Wall Street analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output in the quarter was 363,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 341,000 a year ago.
Shares of Marathon rose 1.6 percent to $26.91 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.