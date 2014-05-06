BRIEF-Intrepid announces conclusion of B777 lease with Philippine Airlines
* Announces conclusion of agreement with Philippine Airlines for long-term lease of two new B777-300ER aircraft
May 6 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday that first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped in part by recent asset sales.
The company posted net income of $1.15 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with $383 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Marathon closed on the sale of its Angola assets in the first quarter, posting an after-tax gain of $576 million.
Excluding the sale and other one-time items, Marathon posted net income of 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
* CBS says new two-year broadcast agreement with Warner Bros Television for Big Bang Theory - Tweet Further company coverage: