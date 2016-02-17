BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
Feb 17 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday slashed its 2016 spending 50 percent and swung to a loss as the company's results were hurt by a steep decline in crude oil prices.
Marathon said it plans to spend $1.4 billion this year, a reduction of more than 50 percent from 2015.
Marathon, based in Houston, has a net loss of $793 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with a profit of $926 million, or 1.37 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Adjusting for divestitures, Marathon's oil and gas output is expected to fall 6 percent to 8 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.