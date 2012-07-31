July 31 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it has sold a 35 percent stake in oil fields in Iraq's Kurdistan region to Total SA.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the deal, Marathon Oil will cut its stake in the Harir and Safen oil fields to 45 percent. The Kurdistan Regional Government holds the remaining 20 percent.

(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)