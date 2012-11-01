GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
HOUSTON Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp : * Distillate exports reached 112,000 bpd in 3q, up from 73,000 bpd a year
ago-CEO * Corp's Detroit refinery will be able to process 100,000 bpd of heavy
oil when restarted post-upgrade, up from 20,000 bpd-CEO * Expects US distillate demand to rise by 3.7 percent in 2013 including
exports-CEO
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's senate aims to present an oil governance bill for its third and final reading by the end of March, a leading senator said on Tuesday, as part of a series intended to overhaul the oil sector.