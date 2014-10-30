(Adds data on size relative to U.S. imports of Canadian crude)
NEW YORK Oct 30 The 1.2-million-barrel-a-day
Capline crude pipeline, the biggest in the mainland United
States, is reviewing its future operations, its owners said on
Thursday, as the North American oil boom upends the flow across
the continent.
Shipping volumes on the pipeline, which runs south to north
from the Gulf Coast to Illinois, have fallen steeply in recent
years as Midwestern refiners tap into the growing supply of
Canadian and North Dakota crude to replace costly imports via
Capline.
Traders and analysts have speculated for several years that
the line, which is operated by Marathon Petroleum Corp,
could be reversed to carry Canadian crude to U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries, allowing it to increase throughput.
A reversal of the Capline could fill a void left by the
stalled Keystone XL pipeline. Changing the direction of the
Capline would have significant impacts, potentially allowing
cheap Canadian crude to further displace heavy crudes the United
States imports from Latin America and the Middle East.
In recent months, Gulf Coast refiners have bought about 5
percent of the 2.75 million barrels per day of Canadian oil
imported by the United States, U.S. government data show. Those
refiners are hungry for more Canadian oil, and the Capline's
capacity amounts to about 44 percent of existing U.S. imports of
Canadian crude.
"This analysis is being conducted to address the expanding
crude oil supply in North America and the significant changes in
crude oil demand patterns," Marathon Petroleum said in a
statement.
Marathon and co-owners Plains All American Pipeline LP
and BP Plc said they planned to complete the
study in the first quarter of 2015.
Marathon Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said in
December that the company might consider reversing the pipeline,
but that another pipeline would be needed to carry crude from
south to north.
The owners also said they would consider connecting Capline
to the proposed Diamond pipeline, which will run from the
storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to Valero Energy Corp's
Memphis, Tennessee, refinery. That would provide an
alternate source of crude for the Valero plant, a major user of
the Capline.
The 632-mile 40-inch pipeline includes more than 10 million
barrels of storage capacity and 16 mainline pumping stations. It
originates at St. James, Louisiana, the delivery hub for Light
Louisiana Sweet crude.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Leslie Adler)