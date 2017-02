July 31 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported higher second-quarter earnings, helped by higher margins at its refineries near Chicago and on the Gulf Coast.

Marathon Petroleum, which was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp a year ago, posted a profit of $814 million, or $2.38 per share, compared with $802 million or $2.24 per share in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)