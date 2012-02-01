* Says $2 bln share buyback over 2 years

* Says looking at strategic alternatives for some midstream assets (Follows alerts)

Feb 1 U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on narrowed discount in price of U.S. benchmark crude oil West Texas Intermediate to European Brent crude.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $75 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net income of $230 million, or 64 cents per share.

Total revenue and other income rose 11 percent to $19.44 billion.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 17 percent to average about $92.39 per barrel in October-December.

Marathon Petroleum also said it is looking at strategic alternatives for some of its midstream assets, including spinning off the assets into a master limited partnership (MLP).

Marathon said it does not expect to file a registration statement before the end of the second quarter, if it decides to pursue an initial public offering of the planned MLP.

In a separate statement, the company said its board approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 billion over two years. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)