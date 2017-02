Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a sharp jump in quarterly profit as the U.S. refining company benefited from its reliance on cheaper grades of crude and fatter profit margins for fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

Marathon Petroleum, which was split off from Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) in June, posted a third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion, or $3.16 per share, compared with $277 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)