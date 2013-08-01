HOUSTON Aug 1 Independent U.S. refiner Marathon
Petroleum Corp reached a record 190,000 barrels per day
of gasoline and diesel fuel exports in the second quarter this
year, executives told analysts on Thursday in an earnings
conference call.
Chief Executive Gary Heminger said that level of exports was
"pretty much at the peak" of what Marathon can do, but the
company is investing to export more in the future.
Executives also said the company had replaced foreign sweet
crude imports with Texas sweet crudes at its 451,000 bpd
Galveston Bay refinery in Texas about six months after acquiring
the plant from BP Plc.
Marathon Chief Financial Officer Don Templin also said the
company spent about $20 million per month on ethanol credits
during the quarter to comply with federal mandates on blending
biofuels with refined products.