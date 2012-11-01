Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp, which recently agreed to pay $2.5 billion for BP Plc's Texas City refining complex, reported on Thursday an 8 percent jump in quarterly profit, due in part to the sale of assets in Minnesota earlier this year.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $1.22 billion, or $3.59 per share, compared with $1.13 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to $21.25 billion from $20.65 billion.