Oct 31 U.S. refining company Marathon Petroleum Corp on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell sharply, hurt by shrinking crude discounts and weakness in products markets.

For the quarter, Marathon posted net income of $168 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $1.22 billion, or $3.59 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $26.27 billion.