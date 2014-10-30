HOUSTON Oct 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp. on Thursday posted third quarter net income of $672 million, a rise of 75 percent from the same period a year earlier as cheap inland crudes from the shale revolution swell the profits of U.S. refiners.

Net income per share was $2.36, up from $0.54 a year ago.

Like its peer Phillips 66, Marathon is emphasizing growth in midstream services as companies race to build new infrastructure to move growing U.S. crude production to refineries and markets.

Both companies are focusing much of their growth efforts on their Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) in the midstream space and have told investors they may drop down some of their midstream assets into their MLP structures. Marathon's MLP is known as MPLX LP.

"The opportunities for drop-downs of MPC's existing midstream assets, along with organic investments at MPC and MPLX, enable both MPC and MPLX to continue to participate in the energy infrastructure development taking place in the U.S.," Chief Executive Gary Heminger said in a statement.

Investors appeared to like the results, sending shares of Marathon up nearly 4 percent $90.81 and units of MPLX up nearly 10 percent to $66. (Reporting By Terry Wade)