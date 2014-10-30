(Adds details on MLP growth, Capline evaluating options)
HOUSTON Oct 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp.
on Thursday posted third- quarter net income of $672 million, a
75 percent jump from the same period a year earlier, as cheap
inland crudes from the shale revolution boost the profits of
U.S. refiners.
Net income per share was $2.36, up from $0.54 a year ago,
the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Like its peer, Phillips 66, Marathon is emphasizing
growth in midstream services as companies race to build new
infrastructure to move growing U.S. crude production to
refineries and markets.
Both companies are focusing much of their growth efforts on
their Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) in the midstream space
and have told investors they may drop down some of their
midstream assets into their MLP structures. Marathon's MLP is
known as MPLX LP.
"The opportunities for drop-downs of MPC's existing
midstream assets, along with organic investments at MPC and
MPLX, enable both MPC and MPLX to continue to participate in the
energy infrastructure development taking place in the U.S.,"
Chief Executive Gary Heminger said in a statement.
Wells Fargo said management's commitment to accelerate
growth of the MLP pleased investors. Heminger said unitholders
of MPLX could expect average annual distribution growth in the
mid-20 percent range over the next five years.
Shares of Marathon rose almost 4 percent to $90.81 and units
of MPLX shot up nearly 10 percent to $66.
Marathon also said it would sell its remaining 31 percent
stake in MPLX Pipe Line Holdings LP to MPLX as it grows the MLP.
CAPLINE REVERSAL?
Separately, Marathon said it was studying options for the
1.2-million-barrel-a-day Capline crude pipeline, the biggest in
the mainland United States, as the North American oil boom
upends flows across the continent.
Shipping volumes on the pipeline, which run south to north
from the Gulf Coast to Illinois, have fallen steeply in recent
years as midwestern refiners tap into the growing supply of
Canadian and North Dakota crude to replace costly imports via
Capline.
Traders and analysts have speculated for several years that
the line could be reversed to carry Canadian crude to U.S. Gulf
Coast refineries, allowing it to increase throughput.
"This analysis is being conducted to address the expanding
crude oil supply in North America and the significant changes in
crude oil demand patterns," Marathon Petroleum Corp,
which operates the line, said in the statement.
Marathon and co-owners Plains All American Pipeline LP
and BP Plc said they planned to complete the
study in the first quarter of 2015.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York;
Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Alan Crosby)