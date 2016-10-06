Oct 6 The founder of Marcato Capital Management said on Thursday he sees opportunities for crane maker Terex Corp. to sell assets and that shares of Buffalo Wild Wings could triple over a four-year period.

Marcato, a significant shareholder in both companies, said Buffalo Wild Wing's management team was not as receptive "as we would like" to the activist's plans, but that he takes a long-term view of the investment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)