BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 The founder of Marcato Capital Management said on Thursday he sees opportunities for crane maker Terex Corp. to sell assets and that shares of Buffalo Wild Wings could triple over a four-year period.
Marcato, a significant shareholder in both companies, said Buffalo Wild Wing's management team was not as receptive "as we would like" to the activist's plans, but that he takes a long-term view of the investment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.