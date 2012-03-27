By Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG, March 27
New York-born Harlan
Goldstein, known to many foodies as the best Western chef in
Hong Kong, can thank his mother for his culinary career.
Despairing of her 14-year-old son's propensity to get mixed
up with the wrong crowd, she put him to work in his uncle's
restaurant to keep him out of trouble. He went straight from
high school to an apprenticeship arranged by his uncle at the
Montreux Palace Hotel in Switzerland.
Now, after 17 years in Hong Kong and 14 months after he had
started Gold by Harlan Goldstein in Lan Kwai Fong, Goldstein is
opening his second restaurant in Hong Kong next month, a 1940's
style New York steak joint called Strip House.
Goldstein, 51, spoke to Reuters about his ambitions in Hong
Kong, his interest in fine wines, and his obsession to become
the reigning king of white truffles in the city.
Q: How has your cooking evolved in Hong Kong?
A: "I wanted to create a taste that was welcome by the local
community, so I created a dish like red prawn pasta with baby
shrimps, garlic, chili, which is like a Har Mein (prawn noodle)
from Singapore, which has a good flavour and taste.
"And my sauces are very light and tasty. They're not
over-reduced, so they don't have a lot of salty flavour, because
the Chinese palate is very light, because Cantonese food is
freshness, light and cooked simple, so I would say my flavour is
very bold, very rich and I work on presentation and taste. You
don't see meat loaf and mashed potatoes on my menu."
Q: And then the wines come in.
A: "Listen, when you eat you've got to have wine, and wine
and dine matching is very important. I tend to recommend to the
diners that if they're going to eat these dishes they should
drink it with this wine. It's a perfect match, like a good
marriage. I like a lot of Napa wine, and I enjoy Italian wine
and Spanish, a little bit less on Burgundy. Burgundy is a really
hot trendy wine to drink now, but I haven't had enough of it to
learn. I still need some time."
Q: So what have you got in your cellar?
A: "We have 580 wines on our list, a lot of the French
Burgundies, the Bordeaux wines."
Q: What about your other passion, the one with white
truffles. How did that develop? You've got an ad boasting
you're the "New Truffle King in Town"?
A: "Well (chef Umberto) Bombana thinks he's the truffle king
for 13 years here. I started my first year here and for the
first year I sold 35 kilos (77 lbs), so I'm trying to take over
his throne, and by next year I think I'd be able to do it."
Q: How are you going to do it?
A: "I'm going to sell a lot more truffles."
Q: How much more truffles?
A: "Probably 70 kilos. I have about eight specialties
that'll go well with truffles and I shave them at the table, and
people enjoy the experience. I have a slow-cooked egg on a
brioche, with goose liver sauce; a traditional dish which is
scrambled eggs; Italian eggs with shaved white truffles on top.
I also have a tagliatelle with white truffles, a slow-cooked
veal cheek, braised for 14 hours, and I shave white truffles on
top with a puree of cauliflower. These are some of the dishes."
Q: Do you weigh it at all when serving the white truffles?
A: "No. I understand and I'm more generous. So if I say that
I give you four grams, I end up giving you eight. White truffle
is a specialty, and I think it's really, something exotic, so
that's why I concentrate on that."
Q: The white truffles -- how much do they cost?
A: "An average of $40,000 a kilo (2.2 lbs), all the way up
to $60,000."
Q: What else do you want to do?
A: "My ambition is to open five more restaurants, I used to
have six, and that's about the right target for me to keep me
very occupied. I have a few new concepts I want to do after
Strip House."
