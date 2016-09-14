* Notes worth S$50 mln due on Oct 18
* Adjourns noteholder meeting to Sept 16
(Adds meeting adjourned, industry context and share move)
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore's Marco Polo
, a marine logistics firm that counts oil and gas firms
as clients, wants bond holders' nod to defer payment of notes
worth $37 million, the latest oil-related firm in the city-state
to show financial strain from crude's drop.
The offshore and marine sector in Singapore has been
pummelled as clients have cut spending due to oil's slump. In
July, oilfield services firm Swiber Holdings applied
to place itself under judicial management, after initially
filing for liquidation.
And AusGroup, which provides maintenance and
construction services to the natural resources sector, has
sought to extend the maturity of its bonds worth S$110 million
due next month.
Marco Polo Marine Ltd held an informal meeting with
noteholders to explore various options related to the maturity
in October of notes worth S$50 million ($37 million) and present
an independent business review conducted by KPMG, the company
said in a statement on Tuesday..
It did not say why it wants to delay the repayment of the
notes or defer it to when, but said that noteholders present at
the meeting appeared generally supportive of the company's
initiative.
The company has adjourned the meeting to Sept. 16 to allow
noteholders "to digest the information" presented by the
company, including the proposed terms of the extension, and to
receive further feedback from them, it said.
As of June 30, Marco Polo Marine, which charters tugboats
and barges to customers in the offshore oil and gas and
commodities sectors, had S$186.5 million worth of borrowings and
debt securities repayable within a year or on demand.
Shares of Marco Polo, which has a market capitalisation of
S$29 million, have lost nearly 60 percent so far this year.
($1 = 1.3657 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)